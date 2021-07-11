New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has re-issued quarantine guidelines for those travelling to the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The rules have been implemented in order to keep fresh coronavirus infections at bay while encouraging tourism in the Indian island. According to the guidelines, all travellers flying to Andaman and Nicobar islands from the Indian mainland need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report issued from ICMR-approved labs within 48 hrs of departure.Also Read - Domestic Flights Update: SpiceJet to Start 8 New Flights Connecting THESE Cities From July 16

Additionally, all passengers will be tested with Rapid antigen test on landing at the Port Blair Airport in Andaman and Nicobar islands, and those who test positive will be sent for institutional quarantine free-of-cost. Such passengers can also opt for quarantine stay at identified hotels on payment basis.

All passengers need to undergo mandatory 7-day home quarantine even if they tested negative.

Meanwhile, passengers proceeding to Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep, and little Andaman need to undergo 10 days mandatory home quarantine. Failing to follow the guidelines can lead to a fine up to Rs 5,000 for each violation.