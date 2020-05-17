Kolkata: As media reports have claimed that the government may resume domestic flight services in less affected areas from May 18, authorities at Kolkata’s NSC Bose International Airport are busy making arrangements for contact-less travel to maintain social distancing norms and keep flyers safe. Also Read - With Focus on Seven Key Areas, FM Announces 5th Tranche of Economic Package; MNREGA Gets Additional Rs 40,000 Crore Boost

Airport sources said that from the time of entering the airport till boarding the flight, an 'absolute contact-less procedure' with 'least possible surface touch' will be provided to passengers. From collecting boarding pass to tagging of luggage, social distancing norms will be strictly followed and there will be zero contact with personnel at the counters, sources added.

The CISF personnel will check the identity card of travelers without any physical contact. Passengers will be scanned by a machine to match identity cards, during which they may be required to briefly remove their masks.

The travelers will not have any contact with kiosks that will dispense boarding passes. Instead, they will be asked to display their mobiles phones or ticket with identity card to the person designated to operate the machine. The passengers will have to collect it after it has been dispensed from the kiosk.

There will be mandatory washing of hands before boarding and a gap in seating arrangements inside the terminal

“We have taken all measures to keep the entire operations touch-free. We will entirely go by the directives of the Centre in this regard”, said Kaushik Bhattacharya, Director of NSC Bose International Airport.

