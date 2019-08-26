Mumbai: The domestic flight operations of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will soon be unified at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, beginning from October 1, 2019. This move is being undertaken for the convenience of both the airlines and the passengers travelling through the Mumbai International Airport.

Serving over 48 million passengers in 2018-2019, CSMIA is regarded as one of the busiest airports in India. Currently, the airport operates 50 international and 9 domestic airlines. Terminal 1 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has terminal boarding bridges for all the airlines. The primary runway at CSMIA handles over 46 arrivals and departures per hour. The secondary runway, on the other hand, can handle 35 flight movements per hour.

When it comes to taking initiatives, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport uses the passenger first approach. This is evident in its world-class services and offerings. The CSMIA endeavours to provide a comfortable experience to passengers travelling through Mumbai. This Mumbai airport is passenger friendly right from its paperless boarding to body scanners and food delivery apps.