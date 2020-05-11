New Delhi: A day after Indian Railways announced that it would gradually restart passenger train operations from Tuesday, reports have claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government is planning to resume flight operations as well in a phased manner from May 17. Also Read - 'Do This For Air And Road Transport Too': Congress Welcomes 'Cautious' Restarting of Passenger Trains

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Directorate General of Civil Aviation reportedly took stock of the preparedness at airports on Monday. Sources close to the aviation sector informed CNN-News 18 that a proposal has been made to not provide flight catering where the distance is not more than two hours.

Travelers will be asked to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app. Apart from that it will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flights.

A couple of days ago, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had said that domestic flight operations in India might resume within a week. Speaking exclusively to Outlook Magazine, Puri said that if all goes according to plan domestic flight operations can start before May 15.

Ever since the country imposed lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended. Reports claimed that aviation is among the worst-affected sectors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.