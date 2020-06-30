New Delhi: Under ‘Unlock 2’, which will be kicking in from July 1, the government has decided to allow more domestic flights and passenger trains in a calibrated manner. Issuing the guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the domestic and international flights (under the Vande Bharat Mission) and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner and their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner. Also Read - Unlock 2, Ladakh Standoff: PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 4 PM Today - Here's What to Expect

“The new guidelines, are based on feedback received from states and Union Territories, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments,” according to the guidelines signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. Also Read - Unlock 2: Centre Announces 'National Directives' to be Followed For COVID Management

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate permission in or approval or e-permit will be required for such movements. Also Read - Centre Announces Guidelines For ‘Unlock 2’; Schools, Colleges, International Flights, Metro to Remain Shut Till July 31

The MHA has asserted that the process of phased reopening of activities has been extended further. However, lockdown shall remain implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31.

Containment zones are required to be carefully demarcated by state and union territory governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed, the MHA said.

Notably, the government’s guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’ came on a day when states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu extended lockdowns till July 31.

Earlier on May 30, the government had extended lockdown in the country but with certain relaxations. The Centre had termed this phase of re-opening Unlock 1.0.

(With agency inputs)