New Delhi: Airfares are likely to go high once domestic operations begin — whenever the civil aviation ministry gives a go-ahead to the airlines, which, according to reports, have already submitted their preparedness plan to the ministry. But what about the ticket prices? While experts warn that there would a steep jump in the prices, here are a few things that you must know. Also Read - Flight Time Will Become Shorter Within Two Months: Nirmala Sitharaman Explains How

1. Social Distancing Norms: Flight services, once resumed, can’t be like what they used to be before. There will be social distancing inside the flights too. So, many of the seats would remain empty. In the three-row-seats, either one passenger will be allowed initially. Later, the number can go up to two — the middle seat being vacant. So, the capacity will be significantly reduced, which will definitely hit the airlines. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Amit Shah Chairs Key Meetings to Deliberate Over Guidelines

2. Not Immediately: Will there be a price hike immediately? Not likely, as these would be special flights meant for stranded travellers. These might have an altogether different fare chart. Also Read - Green Zones Will Completely Reopen in Lockdown 4.0, Except Malls, Cinema Halls | Punjab, Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana Want Extension

3. Air Travel Time to Come Down: The Centre has plans to save fuel and time as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that air space would be rationalised. Shorter routes will be taken to reach the same destinations. So, flying time would come down. Eventually, had it been not even for COVID-19, ticket prices are sure to go up within two months as flying time will come down now.

4. Privatisation of Airports: The Centre is emphasising on the privatisation of the airports which will translate into a hiked fare eventually.

5. Aviation Sector Badly Hit by Lockdown: The aviation industry has been badly hit during the lockdown. It needs a major push now to cover the loss.