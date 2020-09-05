New Delhi: National carrier Air India on Saturday said that it will resume its services to Mumbai from Aurangabad starting September 15, with three flights per week. The flights between the two cities were suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - International Flights on September 5: Air India, Air India Express' Repatriation Flights to Leave For Dubai, Torronto And Jeddah From Delhi and Chennai Today | Full Schedule

Air India is starting Mumbai-Aurangabad-Mumbai flights from September 15, an Aurangabad Airport official said. Also Read - Earthquake in Mumbai: 2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes North Mumbai

The services on the route will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and will remain operational up to October 24, according to the official. Also Read - US to Allow Air India to Conduct Ground Handling at Airports: Official

The airline’s operations from Aurangabad airport to New Delhi and Hyderabad have already been restored earlier.