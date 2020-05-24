New Delhi: National capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be handling around 380 flights on Monday, May 25. Notably, the domestic flight operations will resume tomorrow after remaining suspended for about two months following the nationwide lockdown imposed to constrain the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - From Delhi to Jabalpur, Gorakhpur: Air India's Alliance Air to Operate 57 Regional Flights From Tomorrow. Check Details

"Delhi airport will be handling around 380 domestic flights on Monday. There will be 190 departures and around 190 arrivals," a senior government official said.

Earlier on Saturday, Videh Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had asserted that all arrangements have been made to ensure that there is touch-less boarding of passengers. He had asked passengers to come in with boarding pass printed at home or use scan-and-fly kiosks.

“It is very important to resume flight operations because we have to actually learn to live with corona. Flying according to me is the safest mode of travel in any case. People shouldn’t be worried rather be careful”, news agency ANI quoted Jaipuriar as saying.

Meanwhile, to promote safe air travel, IGI Airport has adopted a slew of measures including deployment of UV Technology for sanitising bags and queue managers at boarding and bus gates. Several measures including installation of automatic hand sanitizer machines, floor markers, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departing passengers have been implemented at the airport.

DIAL authorities claimed that these new machines and protocols are designed to ensure compliance of social distancing norms and minimizing human contact at the airport.