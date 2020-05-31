New Delhi: A window seat ticket on a plane can minimise the chances of contracting any virus, including COVID-19, a study by Emory and Georgia Tech researchers had earlier revealed. Now that domestic flights have already resumed their operations in India and the middle seats are not being kept empty, the finding of the study will come handy to Indian flyers. Also Read - Domestic Flights Unlock 1: No Restrictions on Airlines Regarding Number of Flights From June 1, Claims Report

In an interview to the Economic Times, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that there is negligible chance of the infection getting spread inside a flight. Most modern airplanes have high-efficiency particle arrester which filters 99.99 per cent of dust particles and airborne contaminants.

Clearly, infections could spread from close contact with another person, which needs to be minimised.

Here are some interesting global findings of the study

1. Around 40 per cent of passengers never leave their seats

2. Another 40 per cent get up once during the flight

3. The rest 20 per cent get up two or more times.

4. People closer to the aisle moved around more.

5. About 80 per cent of those in aisle seats got up during the flight, 60 per cent in middle seats, and 40 per cent in window seats. Passengers who leave their seats are up for an average of five minutes.