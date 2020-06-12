New Delhi: Almost 20 days after domestic flight operations resumed in India, airlines are now plying flights at full allowed capacity, if not overbooking, reports are suggesting. Initially, there were apprehensions that CXOVID-19 fear will lead to a death in the demand for domestic tickets. But demands are high. On some routes, demands are so high that airlines are even overbooking, a report of the Mint claimed. Also Read - Air India International Operation: 80 Flights to Europe, 80 Flights to US, Canada | Details Here

While there is no uniform official decision on making tickets cheaper in the wake of the high demand, airfares have decreased 20-25 percent week-on-week, making flying an attractive option for immediate trips.

Indians are flying high! Domestic operations on 11 June 2020, Day 18 till 2359 hrs. Departures 697

65,339 passengers handled.

Arrivals 699

65,594 passengers handled. Total movements 1396

Footfalls at airports 1,30,933

Total number of flyers 65,339 pic.twitter.com/O2DpdeZKpL — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 12, 2020

Here is all you need to know:

1. IndiGo is overbooking in many sectors, according to the latest passenger load data of the airline.

2. GoAir has reported 70-80% average passenger load factor across sectors and nearly 100% to destinations such as Lucknow and Varanasi.

3. Among other popular destinations are Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Cochin etc.

4. Airlines are permitted to operate at only up to 33 per cent of the generally approved summer flights schedule.

5. It was apprehended that they won’t be flying at full capacity as flyers may have reservations against flying — especially when there is a lack of clarity on whether the middle seats are kept empty or not.

6. Flyers are not discouraged by the various quarantine regulations imposed by the states, either.

7. Initially, there were more bookings from metro cities to non-metro cities. But now the trend is otherwise as the offices are gradually opening.

8. Bookings in the Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Kolkata routes have gone up 22-30% in the first week of June.

9. Lucknow-Chennai route is witnessing a six-fold increase in demand.

10. Lucknow-Kolkata is reporting a nearly fourfold rise.