New Delhi: As the civil aviation ministry is going through the several suggestions received from airlines and airports on steps to be implemented after the flight operations resume post-lockdown, reports said airlines have already asked online travel agents to prepare for bookings after May 18. A Mint report quoted travel executives confirming the same. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Shahid Kapoor, Geeta Phogat And Others React to PM Modi’s Tuesday Speech of Extension

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, PM Modi said lockdown 4.0 will be in force from May 18. But it will be very different from the earlier phases of lockdown, dropping hints that domestic airlines may start operations between airports falling under green zones — areas which have not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. Also Read - Coronavirus: PM Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package, Says Lockdown 4.0 Will be Totally Different | Top Developments

Among the suggestions received, a policy of no cabin baggage in the initial phase has been also been proposed. The mandatory passenger ID check at the airport entry has also been suggested to be done away with to minimize rush at the entry as it has no significant value addition. It has also been recommended that passenger with green status on Aarogya Setu App only will be allowed to travel. Also Read - From March 19 to May 12, Here is How Long Each of PM Modi's Addresses to Nation on COVID-19 Lasted

Checking and frisking have also been suggested to be minimized and should be carried out only if DFMD beeps. The stamping of boarding passes by the CISF has been advised to be dispensed with.

Here are some of the suggestions:

> People above 80 years of age to be restricted from travel in Phase I of flight resumption.

> No cabin baggage will be allowed in the initial phase, checked-in baggage to be only one piece of weight less than 20 kg.

> Any passenger or staff showing any symptom will not be allowed to enter the airport terminal building.

> Passengers whose Aarogya Setu app does not show “green” are not to be allowed to enter the airport terminal building.

> The central government’s aviation department had already announced that flight service may resume in a phased manner in the upcoming relaxations on lockdown. Commenting on the development, an AAI (Airports Authority of India) official had earlier said that they are ready to resume operations but only if the central government gives them the green signal.

> The development comes a day after a joint team (DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Office, Airports Authority of India, Delhi International Airport Limited, CISF) under Ministry of Civil Aviation visited Delhi airport before the resumption of and took a detailed note of preparedness.