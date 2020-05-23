New Delhi: After a gap of two months, domestic flight operations are all set to resume from May 25. All flights scheduled from Delhi will be from terminal 3, the airport authorities have notified. Delhi Airport Terminal 3 is the newest terminal. It was opened in 2010 and is one of the biggest terminals in the world, being able to handle 40 million passengers per year. Also Read - Domestic Flight Cheap Tickets: Despite Cap on Pricing, You May End up Paying More | Here is How

All International flights are operated from T3. Since international aviation operations were going on during the lockdown, terminal 3 is more prepared to handle the resumption of the services.

Here are the arrangements the airport authorities have made

To distribute passenger load in the departure forecourt, DIAL has moved from current ‘all gates all airlines’ to the allocation of designated gates to airlines to enter into the terminal building.

Here are the gate numbers:

AIRLINES CHECK-IN ROW ENTRY GATES VISTARA A 1 & 2 SPICEJET B 1 & 2 AIR ASIA D 3 & 4 AIR INDIA E-F 3 & 4 GOAIR G 5 & 6 ALL OTHER DOMESTIC C&H (Reserved) 5 & 6 INTERNATIONAL REPATRIATION FLIGHTS K-L-M 7 & 8

Check-in:

Passengers are encouraged to do online check-in. Check-in rows from A to H is allocated for Domestic Airlines. Each airline is allocated a certain number of check-in rows. Passengers for one airline will not be allowed to use facilities designated for another. The boarding pass will be issued by the Airline only after the passenger confirms to the declaration.

All passenger baggage will be passed through UV disinfection tunnels at both points of departure and arrival.

Sanitization is being done at regular intervals at the terminal buildings and high contact surfaces. Also, ensuring strict compliance of social distancing norms by the passengers and staff to minimize human contact.