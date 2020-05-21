New Delhi: Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said he is not in favour of keeping the middle seats empty once the domestic flights resume services. While the empty seats will become a burden on the passengers as they would have to pay a higher fare to make the flight operations viable, leaving just a seat empty will not be enough as the distance between the window seat and the aisle seat is not 6 feet — the prescribed distance of social distancing to keep COVID-19 at bay. Also Read - BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Optimistic IPL 13 Can Be Held Post Monsoon

The DGCA has called a meeting of the private airlines to chalk out the final SOP (Standard Operational Procedure). Interestingly, this meeting will not be conducted via online and to maintain social distancing only two representatives from each airline/airport have been called. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 LIVE: Number of Cases Crosses 1.6 Lakh, All Eyes on Resumption of Air, Train Travel

In case, the middle seat is not kept empty, there will be a sharing of the two hand rests among three people — doubling the risk of contracting COVID-19. Also Read - Shocking! Delhi Man Cooks up Coronavirus Plot, Poisons Wife's Lover, Entire Family

On Tuesday, the minister had said that the decision to resume domestic flights does not dwell only on the Centre. Many states were not okay with the idea of resuming domestic flights while the number of cases is on the rise. According to insiders, the states were not consulted within a day before the ministry announced its decision to resume domestic air services from May 25, which is why the ministry of home affairs removed domestic flights from the list of prohibited activities during lockdown 4.0.

This is in the lines of what the Centre did regarding the rail services. The permission of the destination state government was made redundant for train services. The decision to resume flight services was taken on a similar vein.