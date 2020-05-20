New Delhi: Giving it a relief to millions of passenger across the country, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said that the domestic scheduled commercial passenger flights will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25, exactly two months after the services were shut due to coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Domestic Flights to Resume on May 25 in Calibrated Manner: Aviation Ministry

An announcement to this effect was made by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. These passenger flights have been suspended in the country since March 25, when lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Waste of Money, Tweets Passenger Association Chief as Indigo, SpiceJet, GoAir Start Booking From June 1

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,” Puri said on Twitter. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Operations Can Resume in Three Days But States Have to Agree, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

What destinations these flight will operate to?

Earlier, there were talks that the flights will operate between airports which are in green zone areas. However, the airlines had raised the issue of viability of operating flights in such manners as many of the significant destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad are still in red zone zones.

Any new change for passengers this time?

While making the announcement, Puri said that the SOPs for passenger movement is also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He further added that it is being done in consultation with the aviation industry and other states. However, the detailed set of new rules and regulations will be out soon which will change the flying experience amid lockdown.

These new guidelines might include lockdown norms such as maintaining social distancing at airports, changes in security procedures at airports and wearing face mask etc.