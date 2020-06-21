Domestic Flights Latest News: A recent aviation report has revealed that a total of 341 domestic passengers tested positive between May 25 and June 15, which is only 0.03 per cent of the total number of passengers ferried in that time period. A total number of 12.4 lakh passengers travelled at the same period. Also Read - COVID-19: India Records Over 15,000 Fresh Cases, 306 Fatalities in Last 24 Hours; Total Tally Breaches 4,00,000-Mark | 10 Points

According to a CNBC report, several airlines reported COVID-19 cases among passengers once they were checked after arrivals by the respective state governments. Here is a rough airline-wise estimate.

Indigo: 186

Vistara: 17

Air India, Alliance: 36

Go Air: 15

AirAsia: 22

TruJet:5

SpiceJet: 60

SpiceJet, however, didn’t accept the numbers.

Also, there is no evidence that these cases were developed on the flight.

So overall, it has been found that flight journeys are safe even with middle seats being occupied as the airlines are providing protective gears to middle-seat occupants.

Domestic flights in India resumed operations from May 25 after a gap of two months. A whole new set of rules was put in place ensuring social distancing, round-the-clock santising, contact-less check-in etc. Still, there were apprehensions that COVID-19 may spread on the flights as it’s not possible to maintain 6 feet gap. However, the recent report suggests that chances are lean.