Domestic Flights Latest News: Ever since the Indian Railways restored its services partially, several media reports have claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government is set to resume flight operations. A joint team (DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Office, Airports Authority of India, Delhi International Airport Limited, CISF) under Ministry of Civil Aviation had also visited Delhi's IGI airport before the resumption and took a detailed note of preparedness.

AAI (Airports Authority of India) has also hinted at the same saying that they are ready to resume operations but only after getting nod from the central government. In this way, the Avaiation Ministry has issued a circular asking authorities to do away with stamping boarding passes of flyers at airports in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what we know so far about resumption of flight operations

When The Flights Are Expected to Resume?

The government could allow airline companies to resume operation of domestic flights by May 19 in green zone areas, reports said. Initially only Air India will be allowed to start domestic repatriation flights on the lines of the international Vande Bharat mission. On May 15, Air India opened bookings on select repatriation flights to be operated from India to six other countries including the USA, the UK, Australia, Frankfurt, Paris and Singapore. Under the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, only citizens of these nations will be allowed to fly on the outbound flights. However, in some of these flights, persons holding a valid visa of a certain duration of that country are also permitted.

How Will The Flights Resume?

Notably, the Centre had started the Vande Bharat Mission to bring stranded Indians amid the coronavirus lockdown. It also permitted foreign nationals and valid visa holders to book seats on these outbound flights. Under phase one of the mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are scheduled to operate 64 flights to bring 14,800 Indians home from 12 countries between May 7 and May 14.

If reports are to be believed, the Centre has asked states to give its suggestion on resumption of the flight operations amid the pandemic. Besides, it has informed airlines that carriers will get 10 days time to make commercial and technical preparations before the resumption of flight services across the country.

Protocols For Flyers

Before boarding the flight, flyers will be asked to download the Aarogya Setu app mandatorily. Apart from that it will be compulsory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flights.

Besides, flyers will also be encouraged to carry their own food as the government has reportedly received a proposal to not provide flight catering where the distance is not more than two hours.