Domestic Flights Latest News: Good news for doctors travelling cities, budget airlines IndiGo on Thursday announced that it will give a 25 per cent discount on airfare for medical staff who have been at the forefront of the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The concession for doctors and nurses will be available till the end of this year. Also Read - Student-Teacher from IIT Develop a Deodorant-cum-Sanitizer that Keeps Corona Away & Also Smells Good

“As a token of gratitude for the selfless support offered by our medical professionals, we are offering up to 25% Tough Cookie discount on flights bookings,” the private airlines said in a statement, adding that a valid medical ID is mandatory for availing the discount. Also Read - Phil Simmons Has The Full Backing of Cricket West Indies: Ricky Skerritt

Notably, domestic flights resumed on May 25 after a two-month halt due to the viral outbreak. Since resumption, however, the passenger demand has continued to be low with an average of about 91 passengers in a plane. Also Read - Over 19,000 Fresh Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 6 Lakh-Mark | Top Developments

The civil aviation ministry noted that the commonly used A320 aircraft has around 180 seats in it, which means that the passenger load was only around 50 per cent on July 1.

“As part of the initiative, IndiGo will track the Tough Cookie journey to make it special every step of the way, starting from a complementary cookie tin at check-in, welcome announcement at the boarding gate, special Tough Cookie sticker on the PPE and in-flight announcement giving them a warm welcome on-board,” IndiGo further mentioned.

Notably, as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world creating a global panic situation, doctors, nurses, medical staff, and other frontline workers have been bravely fighting to contain the spread of the disease.

India, on Thursday, surpassed the 6-lakh mark of coronavirus cases, inching closer to Russia’s total count which is at the third position of global COVID hierarchy.

The nationwide tally of positive cases was recorded at 6,04,641 this morning, including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 cured/discharged/migrated and 17834 deaths in the last 24 hours.