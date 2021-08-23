Raipur: Chhattisgarh government on Monday exempted fully vaccinated air passengers arriving in the state from carrying a negative RT-PCR coronavirus test report, reported PTI. Earlier this month, the state government had issued guidelines mandating COVID-19 test report for all air passengers. Under the rules, it had stated that travellers inoculated with both the doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines will also have to produce at airports a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 96 hours of boarding the flight from outside Chhattisgarh.Also Read - Centre To Facilitate 1000 New Air Routes, Establish 100 New Airports By 2025 Under UDAN Scheme

The General Administration Department on Monday amended this provision and stated that passengers who have received both the doses of vaccines have been exempted from carrying a negative report of RT-PCR test (considered gold standard for coronavirus testing), a public relations department officer here said. For remaining air passengers, the earlier rule of mandatory test report will continue to be in force, he said.

The state of Chhattisgarh has airports in capital Raipur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur.

(Based on PTI inputs)