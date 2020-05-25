New Delhi: Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights were among the first to take off as Domestic flight operations are set to resume from Monday. Both the flights were operated by IndiGo. While the Delhi-Pune flight departed at 4.45 AM, the Mumbai-Patna flight took off at 6.45 AM today. Also Read - Delhi Airport Gears up as Domestic Flights Resume Today; No Quarantine For Asymptomatic Passengers

Speaking to PTI, Aviation industry sources had yesterday informed that the first passenger flight would be 6E643 from Delhi airport and it is likely to be operated by aircraft VT-ITK, which is an A320neo plane of IndiGo. Also Read - Domestic Flights Resume After Two Months; India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 1.31 Lakh Mark | LIVE

Furthermore, the sources added the first domestic passenger flight to arrive at Delhi airport on Monday would be from Ahmedabad and it is of SpiceJet. “The flight SG8194, which would be conducted by B737 model numbered VT-SGQ, would be landing at 7.45 AM at Delhi airport,” one of the sources said. Also Read - 3 Strains of Live Coronaviruses in Wuhan Institute of Virology, None Matches Virus That Led to COVID-19

The Mumbai airport’s operator MIAL in a statement said, “The first flight departing out of CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ) will be to Patna at 6:45 hrs and flight arriving from Lucknow will be the first arrival flight at 8:20 hrs both operated by IndiGo.”

Notably, all scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

(With PTI inputs)