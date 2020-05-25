





New Delhi: Bringing much needed relief to the aviation sector, India is all set to resume domestic flight operations in a staggered manner from Monday, nearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Delhi Airport Gears up as Domestic Flights Resume Today; No Quarantine For Asymptomatic Passengers

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had yesterday confirmed that domestic flights will recommence across the country, except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, where they will resume later. Also Read - Maharashtra Cabinet Minister And Former CM Ashok Chavan Tests Positive For COVID-19

“As per request of state government, operations in Andhra Pradesh will recommence on limited scale from 26 May. For Tamil Nadu, there will be maximum 25 arrivals in Chennai but there’s no limit on number of departures. For other airports in Tamil Nadu, flights will operate as in other parts of country”, tweeted Puri. Also Read - 3 Strains of Live Coronaviruses in Wuhan Institute of Virology, None Matches Virus That Led to COVID-19

The government has issued a number of dos and don’ts for flyers as the country’s tally of coronavirus cases has surpassed 1.31 lakh mark. The death toll due to the deadly virus inched close to 4,000 – 3,939 to be specific.

