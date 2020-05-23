New Delhi: As coronavirus or COVID-19 continued its death march in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state has said that it won’t air travel till the end of the month even as the central government has decided to restore domestic flight operations from May 25, Monday. Also Read - On Resumption of Flights, GoAir Seeks Clarity From States; To Begin Bookings Post May 25

"We have not yet amended this lockdown order issued on May 19," an official told PTI when queried about resumption of passenger flights in Maharashtra.

As per the May 19 order of the state government extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown to May 31, all domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will continue to remain prohibited across the state.

Besides, the Maharashtra government alleged that the Centre “arbitrarily” made the decision to resume domestic flight operations and it did not consult the state on the matter.

The Maha Aghadi government in Maharashtra has said that it needs time to decide on the Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) over resuming air travel. If reports are to be believed, the Maharashtra government has decided to discuss the matter with the Center before changing lockdown protocols for flight operation.

Contrary to Maharashtra government claims, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has stated that all states including Maharashtra agreed to resume domestic flight operations. “States were consulted before the decision was finalised. There can be no change as bookings have commenced and passengers are all geared up to fly from Monday,” India Today quoted sources as saying.

Earlier in the day, during a Facebook live session, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August.