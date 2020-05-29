Domestic Flights Latest News: It will take another six months for domestic flights to return to the normal frequency, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. By Diwali — which is six months away — the services will be normal, what it used to be before the lockdown was imposed on March 25. The frequency and the number of flights will go up as by then the states are likely to open up fully and the airports will function at their full capacity. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0? Netizens Gear Up to Face the Extension With Hilarious Memes & Jokes

“By Diwali (in November), we will have all our 650 aircraft operated by Indian carriers (flying),” the minister told the Economic Times in an interview. “This may sound optimistic but what else we are going to do?” the minister said.

After a gap of two months, domestic flights partially started operations from May 25. The state governments have restricted the number of arrivals and departures at and from their airports to keep a tab on the number of incoming and outgoing passengers. Several passengers have tested COVID-19 positive as well.

“We will come out of the phase on top because we have a captive market unlike many other countries, which are aviation hubs. This Covid situation will change the paradigm… Our greatest strength is we have our own people to fly, own travel demand and routes,” the minister said to the daily.