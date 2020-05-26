New Delhi: Domestic flight operations resumed on Monday all across the country after a gap of two months except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. While the airports in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will start operations from today, West Bengal will receive domestic flights from May 28. Also Read - Action Has Returned to Indian Skies, Says Aviation Minister Puri as 532 Flights Resume Operation on First Day

Here are the guidelines for the two states Also Read - Five-year-old Kid Flies Alone From Delhi to Bengaluru, Meets Mother After 3 Months

7-Day Quarantine in Andhra Pradesh if you are coming from these states Also Read - SC Allows Air India to Resume Non-Scheduled International Flights With Middle-seat Bookings For Next 10 Days

Passengers landing from Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan must undergo seven days of institutional quarantine in Andhra Pradesh. Others will have to complete a mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

All flyers will have to enrol in Spandana website (spandana.ap.gov.in) and secure a clearance before buying tickets. Only those who have clearance will be allowed to book tickets.

Self-declaration form for West Bengal

People entering West Bengal once domestic flights are allowed in the state from Thursday must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months, according to an advisory. The passengers also need to undergo health screening after their arrival at the airport, the advisory by the Health Department said on Monday.

“All passengers are required to submit filled-up self-declaration form at the time of arrival,” it said. “Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days.”

In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or the state call centre, the advisory said. All symptomatic passengers will be taken to the nearest health facility for testing samples, it said.

“And those with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 health facility and managed accordingly,” the advisory said.

(With PTI Inputs)