New Delhi: The Centre is in the final stage to resume flight domestic operations in India but there are a few bottlenecks coming from the states and the airlines, reports said. Also Read - Air India Opens Booking For These International Destinations Amid Report of Resumption of Domestic Flights

While state governments are seeking clarifications whether all passengers need to be quarantined, the airlines are in two minds as airports which fall under green zones, where domestic operations can start during lockdown 4.0, may not become commercially viable at this moment. Demands are for flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai which are mostly in red zones. Also Read - No Stamping on Boarding Passes, No Meals: This is How Domestic Flights Are Likely to Resume in Green Zones After May 17

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has made operational several technology-based unique facilities at Delhi Airport. These include specially designed UV (ultraviolet) based tunnels to disinfect checkpoint trays and baggage, mobile UV tower to disinfect surfaces in the terminal area and handheld UV devices. Also Read - Central Government Employees May Have to Work From Home Even After Lockdown | Check New Rules

According to reports, there will be walk-in shoe sanitizer mats and passenger trolley disinfection system.

The Airports Authority of India has issued a guideline to be adhered to be all the passengers, including mandatory download of Aarogya setu app, wearing of a mark and other protective gears, maintaining 4 feet physical distance from co-passengers, web check-in etc.

“With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, #AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy & register on #AarogyaSetuApp,” it said.