New Delhi: Domestic flights will resume operations from Monday, May 25, amid the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, the aviation ministry announced on Wednesday. The government, as well as the airport authorities, are undergoing full-fledged preparations to ensure basic preventive measures like social distancing are in place for the same. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Releases List of 200 Trains to Run From June 1, Booking to Begin From Today at 10 AM

In line with government guidelines, airports have drawn up elaborate plans to maintain security and ensure preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Know All About Importance of Moon Sighting And The Islamic Festival Celebrated by Muslims After Ramadan

Here are some of the basic rules the airports are planning to implement next week: Also Read - International Hockey Can Resume Only After COVID-19 Vaccine is Developed: FIH

> Minimum contact between passengers and, or crew members. Basic guidelines of social distancing are to be followed by everyone.

> Since checking all passengers at the airport was difficult for busy stations, there will be contact-less check-ins. This means passengers will most likely have to ‘web check-in’ themselves before arriving at the airport.

> Passengers will have to arrive at least 2-3 hours before departure for thermal screening and symptom checking. Only those passengers will be allowed who show ‘green’ on the Aarogya Setu app.

> Passengers will be given a ticket bar code to access the airport. There will be no baggage tag on check-in luggage.

> It is likely that the earlier planned system to leave the middle seat will be negated as the flight fares are going to shoot up.

> Two seats are likely to be reserved at the back for those who show COVID-19 symptoms after boarding the aircraft.

> No food will be served on the plane. Social distancing to be maintained at the cafeteria inside airport.

> The aircraft will be thoroughly cleaned before and after every flight.

The aviation ministry will also release a detailed SOP for passengers that will list all the guidelines to follow while travelling by air during this pandemic.