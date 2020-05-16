New Delhi: The airlines in India have submitted the airworthiness report of their aircraft to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as possibilities to resume the operations look brighter as lockdown 4.0 is all set to begin from May 18. Also Read - Destination, Date And Time - What We Know so Far About Resumption of Domestic Flight Operations

As per the set protocol, airlines have to submit their aircraft details to the DGCA and the MoCA before the resumption of their flight operations.

"Airlines are submitting their aircraft's status and airworthiness report to the regulator," sources in the MoCA told ANI.

The civil aviation ministry has informed all aviation stakeholders including airlines and airport operators through the draft SOPs that “people over the age of 80 will not be allowed to travel in the first phase of flight commencement.”

No cabin baggage will be allowed at the initial level and only one piece of check-in baggage —less than 20 kg — will be allowed, as per the ministry’s draft SOP.

“We are regularly maintaining our aircraft even though aircraft are flying or not. We have maintained our necessary checks of the aircraft engines and other important equipment. Our aircraft are ready. However, difficult it will be since a booking window is required but we are just waiting to start as soon as we get a confirmation,” sources of an airline told ANI.

Air India is operating domestic flights for those who are coming to India from abroad in repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.

