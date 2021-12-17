New Delhi: Passengers carried by domestic airlines grew 17.03 per cent in November to 1.05 crore as compared to 9.85 lakh in October, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday. Meanwhile, domestic passengers travelling by air during the period from January 2021 to November 2021 were 726.11 lakhs versus 556.84 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 30.40 per cent and monthly growth of 65.50 per cent.Also Read - Station Managers of 2 Airlines of Delhi Airport Issued Show-cause Notice For Not Following Covid-19 Guidelines

In terms of airlines, the data revealed that IndiGo was the domestic market leader by carrying 57.06 lakh passengers in November with a total share of 54.3 per cent of domestic traffic. Go First (previously known as GoAir) followed behind by carrying 11.56 lakh passengers that accounting for 11 per cent of the market share. Other airlines including SpiceJet, Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India, and Alliance Air carried 10.78 lakh, 9.98 lakh, 7.93 lakh, 6.23 lakh and 1.20 lakh passengers, respectively, in November.

In terms of on-time performance, Vistara recorded the best score of 84.4 per cent at Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai airports. In terms of occupancy rate, SpiceJet was scored highest at 86.7 per cent; IndiGo at 80.5 per cent, Vistara at 77 per cent, Go First at 78.2 per cent, Air India at 82 per cent and AirAsia India at 74.6 per cent.

The aviation sector was one of the most badly hit affected industry due to Covid-19 pandemic with travel restrictions across country.