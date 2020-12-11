Jammu: Flight operations have resumed between Leh and Jammu, capital cities of union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, after remaining suspended for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The flights will operate every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir DDC Polls: Fifth Phase of Voting Begins in 37 constituencies, 299 Candidates in Fray

Paying heed to a request by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), the Ministry of Civil Aviation resumed Air India flight operations between Leh and Jammu sectors from Thursday, the officials said. Also Read - J&K: Three Local Terrorists Killed in Pulwama Encounter; 1 Civilian Injured

The resumption of flights between Leh and Jammu will also be beneficial for a number of students and patients, they added. Also Read - Operation All-Out in Kashmir: Terrorists Ditch Old Methods, Adopt New Ways to Survive

During winter months, Leh-Srinagar and Leh-Manali roads are closed due to heavy snowfall and people of Ladakh rely solely on flights to travel to other parts of the country.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had suspended domestic passenger flights across the country in March this year to restrict travel and check the spread of the virus.

(With agency inputs)