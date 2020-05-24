New Delhi: A day ahead of the resumption of flight services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued guidelines for passengers undertaking domestic travel via flights, trains or through inter-state bus services amid Covid-19 lockdown. As per the guideline, only aymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board flight, train or bus. Also Read - Wahid Biryani in Lucknow Turns Vegetarian For First Time in 65 Years to Feed Migrant Workers Passing City of Nawabs Daily

The government has asked passengers to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. Besides, passengers have been urged to use face cover/mask and follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene. The states have been asked to ensure thermal screening at departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued guidelines for international arrivals including 14-day mandatory quarantine- 7 days institutional quarantine at own cost followed by 7 days of home isolation.

The guidelines for international travel come a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25. While domestic flights will resume from Monday, international flights remain suspended.