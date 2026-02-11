‘Dominance of US and US dollar is being challenged’: LoP Rahul Gandhi makes big statement days after India-US deal

Home

Rahul Gandhi has said that the global order is undergoing a major transformation, with the US dollar and American supremacy being challenged.

New Delhi: In a fresh war of words in Lok Sabha, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi has said that the global order is undergoing a major transformation, with the US dollar and American supremacy being challenged. The Congress leader has mentioned that the world is shifting from a single-superpower system to a new, uncertain global order that is difficult to predict. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Congress leader said in Lok Sabha.

What did Rahul Gandhi say in his recent Lok Sabha speech?

“I was looking at the economic survey and two points I found there, solid points, profound points that I liked. First point, that we are living in a world of intensifying geopolitical conflict… The dominance of the United States is being challenged by the Chinese, by the Russians, by other forces,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi remarked that the Prime Minister and the National Security Adviser had earlier stated that the era of war was over. However, he argued that current global developments indicate the opposite.

“The second thing is that we are living in a world of energy and financial weaponisation. The main thing they are saying here is that we are moving from a world of stability to a world of instability. Prime Minister stated, and NSA stated, shockingly, some time back, that the era of war is over. In fact, we are moving into the era of war,” Gandhi said.

What Rahul Gandhi said on Operation Sindoor?

Pointing out to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza, tensions in the Middle East, and the threat of war involving Iran, the Congress leader referred to Operation Sindoor as part of the emerging security landscape.

“You can see war is there in Ukraine, war was there in Gaza, war is there in the Middle East, threat of war is there in Iran. We had operations in Sindoor. So we are moving into a world of instability. The dollar is being challenged. The central game, as my friends on the other side understand, is that dollar is being challenged, US supremacy is being challenged. We are moving from a world of one superpower to some new world that really we can’t predict,” Rahul Gandhi added.

(With inputs from agencies)

