New Delhi: Days after national carrier Air India said that the personal data leak of certain passengers has been compromised in a massive cyber data breach, customer data of the country’s most popular pizza delivery chain Dominos has been leaked. As many as details of around 18 crore users, including customers’ name, mobile number, email ID and GPS location has been made public. The company, however, maintained that customers’ financial information is safe. Also Read - Dominos Fake Cheese Video By BBC Doing Rounds on Facebook is Fake

Taking to Twitter, cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia asserted that people who have access to a portal developed by the hacker are using it to spy on customers by checking their location along with order date and time. “Data of 18 crore orders of Domino”s India have become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location, etc,” Rajaharia tweeted.

Furthermore, he said the hacker has created a search engine for the database which is being misused by people. “The worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people. Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person’s past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to our privacy,” Rajaharia said.

In a statement, Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns Domino’s, confirmed that the company had recently experienced a security incident but no financial details of customers have been breached.

“Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact. As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident,” the company spokesperson said.