Domino’s Launches 20-minute Delivery Service Across 170 Outlets in Bengaluru

The company, which operates in India through its master franchise Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, earlier had launched 20-minute delivery for its pizzas to consumers across 20 zones in the country.

Bengaluru: Domino’s has launched a 20-minute pizza delivery in 170 outlets across Bengaluru, following a pilot launch in 14 cities in December 2022. Earlier, the company had been known for delivering pizzas in the span of 30 minutes. In an announcement, the company has said that over 170 Domino’s outlets in Bengaluru will now deliver the pizza within 20 minutes from the time of ordering.

“At Domino’s, we are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience to our customers. Introducing the 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru is a testament to our dedication to excellence. By using analytics, insights, and technology, we can give our customers hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas than ever before,” said a statement.

Sameer Khetarpal, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said to Mint earlier, “We at Domino’s are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience to our consumers, and the 20-minutes delivery promise is a big step in that direction. With this initiative, customers will now get hotter, fresher and tastier pizzas from 100s of Domino’s stores across India. This has been made possible through a three- pronged approach using analytics, insights and technology to give customers higher service levels across multiple pin codes in India, wherein service and quality are the number 1 priority. In our endeavour to raise our service levels, we are clear that we will do so without compromising our riders’ safety.”

Earlier in December 2022, Russell Weiner, Chief Executive Officer, Domino’s Pizza had said, “India is the largest market outside of the US in the global Domino’s network. Domino’s India growth trajectory has been phenomenal in the recent past, and we believe there is huge potential ahead for us.

“India is a great example of successfully driving consumer-centric strategies across all business verticals. The 20 minutes delivery launch, in which pizzas are delivered hotter, fresher and tastier, is just another example of the consumer-centric approach of India. Elevated consumer experience through reduced delivery time is proven to deliver better customer satisfaction and lead to increase frequency across the market. This strategic move will give Domino’s India an edge over the competition in the QSR domain and help the brand continue to be the market leader, ” he said.

