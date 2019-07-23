Live Updates

  • 1:09 PM IST
    Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Claim Row LIVE: President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir. If true, PM Modi has betrayed India’s interests and 1972 Shimla Agreement. A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him & Trump, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.
  • 12:56 PM IST
    Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Claim Row LIVE: Opposition walked out of the House over their demand for Prime Minister’s response on “statement of US President Trump that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue”
  • 12:42 PM IST

    Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Claim Row LIVE: We would like to demand that the PM comes to the House and clarifies if such a conversation took place between the two. If it didn’t, he should say that the US President is giving false statements and is lying about Kashmir,” Congress leader Manish Tewari said in Lok Sabha

  • 12:41 PM IST

    Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Claim Row LIVE: Speaking in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Manish Tewatri said,”Yesterday’s statement by US President Trump, in the presence of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, that PM Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue, is like a blow to the unity of India. He said PM invited him to intervene.”

  • 12:21 PM IST
    Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Claim Row LIVE: Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed that Trump’s mediation is ‘welcome by the people of Jammu and Kashmir’. “Being the most affected party people of Kashmir want an early resolution to the lingering Kashmir conflict. Been urging for dialogue at all levels. Every effort, pushing India and Pakistan in that direction POTUS is welcome by the people of J&K, ” Hurriyat Conference leader tweeted.
  • 12:15 PM IST

    Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Claim Row LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM, following an uproar by Opposition MPs where there were raising slogans of “Pradhanmantri jawab do,jawab do,jawab do”. They’re seeking a reply from PM in Parliament on statement of US President that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue

  • 12:10 PM IST

    Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Claim Row LIVE: “You will see it in the House. We will raise the issue and Congress is raising now also”, said UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on being asked if Congress will seek a reply from PM in Parliament on Trump’s statement.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Claim Row LIVE: No matter which govt was in power at Centre in past, our foreign policy has been that Kashmir is bilateral issue&no 3rd party can intervene &President Trump knows it,I don’t think President Trump would tell Pakistan’s PM that India’s PM has asked the US to mediate

  • 12:07 PM IST

    EAM S Jaishankar speaks in Rajya Sabha over the statement of US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue. He says, “I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi…”

    He added,”The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally.”

New Delhi: US President’s Donald Trump recent claim that PM Narendra Modi asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue has created a ruckus in the Parliament. Though External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ‘categorically assured’ the Rajya Sabha that no such request has been made by PM Modi, Oppostion MPs remained firm on their demand for PM Modi’s reply over Trump’s remarks. “When will our Prime Minister ‘wake up’ and call the bluff if President Trump is lying? Or did Prime Minister Modi ask POTUS (Donald Trump) to mediate?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet .

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, on the other hand, said,”It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism. I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi.”

Vice President Venkiah Naidu also urged the House to not ‘politicise the issue’. “It is a national issue. Country’s unity, integrity & national interest is involved, we should be seen speaking in one voice,” Naidu told the upper House.

Addressing a press conference on Monday before his meeting with visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the White House, Trump had said: “I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about the subject. And he actually said, ‘would you like to be a mediator, or arbitrator’, and I said ‘where?’, and he said ‘Kashmir’, because this has been going on for many, many years. I was surprised for how long it has been going on,” to which Imran Khan interjected to say, “70 years”.

“I think they (India) would like to see it resolved, and I think you (Pakistan) would like to see it resolved. And if I can help, I would love to be mediator,” the US President said.

Rejecting Trump’s claim, the government had said that PM Modi never made such a request to him, and stressed that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are “discussed only bilaterally”.

“We have seen the US President’s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on the Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US President,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

“It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally,” he added.