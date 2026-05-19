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Donald Trump says he delayed Iran attack due to ‘big discussions’ with Tehran
Donald Trump says he delayed Iran attack due to ‘big discussions’ with Tehran
Donald Trump says he delayed Iran attack due to ‘big discussions’ with Tehran
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