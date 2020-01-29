New Delhi: At a time when media reports suggest that US President Donald Trump will visit India in the month of February, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday informed that the US President Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his India trip. He said this while addressing an election rally in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

“In entire Asia, the Sabarmati river has become the cleanest river which was ensured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prominent leaders like Japan and Israel prime ministers also visited the riverfront and got surprised to see it. US President Trump will also come (to India) in February and he will also visit the riverfront,” the Gujarat chief minister said.

The development comes after government sources earlier this month said that the Indian and US officials were in touch with each other to finalise the dates for the US President’s visit to India. “Both sides are in discussions to finalise the dates,” a government source told a news agency.

Reports suggested that the finalisation of dates depend on political developments in Washington, where the impeachment motion is on against the US President.

A media report suggested that Trump is likely to visit India for two days from February 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last visit to the US had invited him to visit India.