Will India-US trade deal be signed soon? US President Donald Trump will visit India next year, announces Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that former President Donald Trump may visit India early next year

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Will India-US trade deal be signed soon? US President Donald Trump will visit India next year, announces Secretary of State Marco Rubio (File)

US President Donald Trump may visit India early next year. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has given a big indication in this regard. He said that work is underway towards Trump’s visit to India and it is hoped that this visit will take place early next year. According to an IANS report, while speaking on India-US relations in Washington, DC, Rubio said that the relations between the two countries are in a great phase. He said that during the G-7 summit, President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very good meeting. Both countries are now very close to finalizing a trade agreement.

Rubio said, “We are just steps away from finalizing a trade deal. The discussions have been extremely positive. The next Quad meeting will be held soon. I myself hope to visit India before the end of this year and will prepare for President Trump’s visit to India early next year.” If Trump visits India next year, it will be his first visit to India after becoming president for the second time.

What did Rubio say on his India visit?

When asked about Trump’s possible visit to India, he said, “We are working towards that. Hopefully, the President will visit India early next year. India is a very close partner and ally of the United States.” Rubio also mentioned the personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump. He said, “The Prime Minister and the President share a close bond that is perhaps unmatched by any other leader. Such relationships are crucial in diplomacy.”

Decision on trade deal soon?

According to Rubio, negotiations on a trade agreement between India and the United States are in the final stages. If completed, this agreement will provide a new impetus to trade, investment, and technological cooperation between the two countries.