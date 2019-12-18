New Delhi: After over three decades of stepping down from active participation in law proceedings, veteran Congress leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi is back in action as he took up a batch of petitions against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the ruling BJP government.

Lawyer by profession, Gogoi was present during the INX Media Case hearings to assist Congress senior leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. The last time Gogoi had fought a case was back in 1983.

Rejoicing over his father’s return to court, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi tweeted this morning, “My father and former 3-term Assam Chief Minister Shri Tarun Gogoi don his lawyer robes to file his case against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court today.”

Remarkably, octogenarian lawyer Tarun Gogoi headed for New Delhi donning his lawyer’s coat on Tuesday to argue against the Centre’s move on amending the Citizenship Act in Supreme Court. Gogoi had already opposed the Bill calling it “discriminatory” and “unconstitutional” and said that CAA and NRC, which is still being debated for a country-wide implementation, are contradictory in nature.

Challenging the Act, Gogoi had said that people have the right to discuss the impact of the Centre’s decision and no one, including the government, should dictate over the citizens’ arguments.

Massive protests have engulfed the entire country in a riot-like situation. Protests broke out in Northeast, West Bengal and Delhi along with university campuses in several other states.

The Citizenship Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 9, while the Rajya Sabha passed it on December 11. In the span of one day, the Bill became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his nod.

Notably, the official enactment of the citizenship law grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing religious persecution in neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.