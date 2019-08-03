New Delhi: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday lambasted separatist Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for Indian soldiers ‘killers’. Earlier on August 2, after the sudden deployment of over 280 companies (28,000 troops) in the Valley, the separatist leader had tweeted: “25,000 more killers moved to Indian occupied Kashmir.”

Reacting sharply to Gheelani’s tweet, Singhvi said,”Geelani Bhai calm down, it is only the fear of the army that is disallowing your separatist peddled pelters from destroying peace in the Valley. Don’t abuse those who protect you.”

25,000 more killers moved to Indian occupied Kashmir. — Syed Ali Geelani (@sageelani) August 1, 2019

Meanwhile, panic has gripped Jammu and Kashmir amid rumours of abrogation of Article 35A of the Constitution and after the deployment of 28000 extra troops in Valley. Residents have started to buy and hoard essentials as they are linking the deployment of forces to the apprehension of deterioration in the law and order situation.

Earlier in the day, NC leader Omar Abdullah met Governor Satya Pal Malik and sought clarity over the current situation in the Valley. “We wanted to know about the current situation in J&K. When we ask officials, they say something is happening, but nobody knows what is actually happening,” Abdullah told reporters after meeting Malik at Raj Bhavan today.

The former Jammu and Kashmir stated that in his meeting with Malik he also apprised him about rumours surrounding Article 35A, Article 370, delimitation and even trifurcation of the state. “We told Governor that there are rumours about 35A, 370, delimitation and even trifurcation, Governor assured us that in all these issues, no preparation is being made for any announcement,” the former Jammu and Kashmir CM asserted.