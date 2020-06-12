New Delhi: The health ministry on Friday has issued an advisory for shopping malls as malls and shopping complexes are reopening from June 8 across the country — after over two months lockdown since March 25. Also Read - More Than 2000 Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Banned From Travelling to India For 10 Years Now

Here are the tips the ministry is urging the mall authorities to follow

1. Avoid front-line work and take extra precaution for high-risk employees, which include older, pregnant employees and those who have some medical conditions. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: Centre Moves Towards Unlock 1.0 But These States Extend Lockdown

2. Valet parking staff must wear face covers/ masks and gloves. There should be continuous disinfection of steering, door handles and keys.

3. Shops/stalls/cafeteria within a shopping mall and outside will have to follow social distancing.

4. Enough precautions to be taken while handling supplies/inventories.

5. The mall authorities will have to deploy adequate manpower to ensure social distancing at every corner of the mall.

6. Staff for home deliveries to be screened thermally by the shopping mall authorities.

7. The number of customers to be allowed inside shops will have to be kept minimum.

8. The number of people using an elevator will be restricted. Escalators can be used with one person on alternate steps.

9. Foof courts and restaurants to follow guidelines.

10. Gaming arcade/children play area/cinema halls will remain closed.

Shopping malls have been asked to open from June 8. However, several states have issued separate guidelines for shopping malls. Some mall authorities also have decided not to throw malls open immediately. For example, Lucknow has opened malls, but the shops are yet to open.