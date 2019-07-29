New Delhi: A day after Unnao rape survivor was critically injured in a road accident, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, asking, ‘does it have no moral duty towards its citizens any more, or was that never on its agenda anyway?”

“So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates,” Priyanka tweeted.

“She herself lies grievously wounded in hospital from the same accident. The accused continues as a BJP legislator, and the BJP State Government has the audacity to run a ‘fear-free Uttar Pradesh’ campaign?” she added.

Calling the road accident a shocking incident, she also asked about the ongoing CBI inquiry in the case. “Why is the BJP MLA still in the BJP? Why the lack in security to the victim and witnesses? Is it possible to get justice from BJP government without answers of these questions?.”

Besides Priyanka, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the central government mocking its ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi tweeted,”Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you.”

On Sunday, the woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao, was critically injured while two of her relatives were killed after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district.

If reports are to be believed, victims’s lawyer, who was driving the car was also injured in the road accident. Both the rape victim and lawyer are undergoing treatment at Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow Their condition is said to be critical.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if the family of the Unnao rape victim wanted, his government was ready to recommend a CBI probe into the accident.