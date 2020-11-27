New Delhi: Soon after the farmers were allowed to enter the national capital for peaceful protest, the the Aam Adami Party (AAP) on Friday launched a campaign on social media slamming the Centre and backing the farmers. The AAP on social media said ‘don’t bite the hand that feeds you’ in a reference to the Central government for using water cannons to stop the farmers from entering the national capital. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Rahul Gandhi Backs Protesting Farmers, Says Modi Govt Will Have To Take Back 'The Black Law'

On the other hand, the AAP welcomed the protesting farmers to hold demonstrations on Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area against the new farm laws and said it will make all the necessary arrangements for them. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Heavy Traffic Congestion at Delhi-Gurugram Border As Police Check Vehicles

“The Aam Aadmi Party welcomes the farmers to Delhi. We will take full care of the farmers and make all the necessary arrangements for them. We stand with the farmers in this battle. Jai Kisan,” the party tweeted from its official handle.

Prior to that, the party disclosed government’s decision to reject Delhi Police’s application seeking permission to convert stadiums into temporary jails for the protesting farmers and asked the central government to accept their demands.

Moreover, the AAP legislators extended their support to farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws and said these “dark laws” must be withdrawn.

The AAP stands in support of the farmers’ demands, the party’s Punjab in-charge and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said.

“Till these three dark laws are not rolled back, the farmers will continue their protest, and the AAP stands in support with them,” he said.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which came into effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent.

AAP Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, who along with party volunteers has gone to the Singhu border to receive farmers, earlier in the day met Delhi Police officials and asked them to ensure farmers do not face any hardships during their demonstration at the Nirankari ground in his constituency.