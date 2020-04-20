New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the Central government not to charge GST on all small and big equipment related to the treatment of coronavirus, saying it is wrong to collect GST at this critical time of the pandemic. Also Read - 'He Showed How Opposition Should Behave': Shiv Sena Lauds Rahul Gandhi For Stand on COVID-19 Pandemic

He also said it doesn't reflect good on the government to collect GST on sanitizers, soaps, masks and gloves from the people who are suffering from pandemic and poverty.

"During this difficult time of Covid-19, we are constantly demanding from the government that all small and big equipment related to the treatment of this epidemic should be made GST-free. It is wrong to collect GST on sanitizers, soaps, masks, gloves etc from the people who are suffering from pandemic and poverty," Rahul Gandhi said.

#Covid19 के इस मुश्किल वक्त में हम लगातार सरकार से माँग कर रहे हैं कि इस महामारी के उपचार से जुड़े सभी छोटे-बड़े उपकरण GST मुक्त किए जाएँ।बीमारी और ग़रीबी से जूझती जनता से सैनीटाईज़र, साबुन, मास्क, दस्ताने आदि पर GST वसूलना ग़लत है। #GSTFreeCorona माँग पर हम डटे रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/iXLkw7lMxM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2020

On April 18, the Congress leader appreciated the Central government for amending the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy after his warning on takeover of Indian companies by foreign players during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I thank the Government for taking note of my warning and amending the FDI norms to make it mandatory for Government approval in some specific cases,” he had said on Twitter.

Apart from Rahul, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also expressed satisfaction at the development. “Glad that Govt has positively responded to @RahulGandhi’s suggestion of protecting our corporates from hostile takeovers. The amendment in FDI Policy is welcome & will plug creeping acquisition of any Indian entity. Hope that this constructive engagement shall continue,” he had said.

On April 12, Rahul Gandhi had flagged the issue of alleged takeover of some Indian companies after they became vulnerable in the wake of the economic slowdown.

“The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers. The Government must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis,” he had said in a tweet.