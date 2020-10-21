Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his temper during his poll rally in Parsa ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections as the crowd started raising slogans for his rival and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Also Read - Bihar Polls: Congress Manifesto Promises Free Education for Girls, Farm Loan Waiver

"If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create a nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar vexed at a group of people raising slogans of 'Lalu Zindabaad' during his rally in support of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai.

Chandrika Rai has been serving as an MLA from Parsa assembly since 2015 and jumped ship from Lalu’s RJD to JD(U) after a marital dispute between his daughter and Lalu’s eldest son Tej Pratap.

In the coming days, CM Nitish Kumar will hold rallies across the state.

The Bihar Assembly elections are set to be held in three phases – October 28, November 3 and November 7 – while the counting of votes will take place on November 10.