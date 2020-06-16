New Delhi: After a violent confrontation with Chinese troops erupted in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, China on Tuesday urged India not to cross the borderlines. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Eye For an Eye, Tooth For a Tooth - How Tensions Between India And China Escalated | SEE Map

Issuing a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian urged India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain its frontline troops.

"China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

The development comes after an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Notably, this is the first such incident in the last 45 years in which soldiers were killed in the confrontation on border issue.

In a statement, the Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well.

According to a senior military officer, it is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh along the de-facto border between the two countries.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” the Army said in a brief statement.

In the wake of the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the operational situation in eastern Ladakh along with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present in the meeting.

Large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley and certain other areas of eastern Ladakh for last five weeks. The confrontation comes days after the Indian Army Chief said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.

China’s state-run newspaper Global Times claimed in a report that clashes were triggered by Indian troops as they crossed over to the Chinese side and carried out attacks on Chinese soldiers.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.