New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Prateek Hajela to give a fair hearing to all persons who wish to get themselves enrolled in the NRC process and complete the same by July 31.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told Coordinator Prateek Hajela, “Don’t cut short the process just because you have to meet the deadline of July 31.”

The apex court’s observation comes on the day reports emerged that a retired Army officer in Assam has been declared a foreigner and sent to a detention camp. Mohammed Sanaullah was picked up from his house on Tuesday night after the Foreigners’ Tribunal declared him a foreigner- and was then sent to a detention camp.

(Mohammed Sanaullah is a Kargil War veteran.)

Sanaullah’s family has now moved the Guwahati High Court against his illegal detention.

The apex court stressed that officers involved in verifying documents should be just and not ‘cut short the fair hearing’. However, the bench refused to extend the deadline that is July 31.

The court said, “There are media reports how claims and objections are being dealt by the officials involved in the NRC. And the media is not always wrong. They are right sometime. Please make sure there are no loopholes in the process and it is done properly.”

With IANS inputs