New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday asked private hospitals to not deny beds to patients afflicted with the COVID disease. The Ministry emphasised the collective goal must be to have a health system that is available, affordable and accessible to all. Hospitals were encouraged to protect healthcare workers by adopting all practices on infection prevention and control and keep the staff motivated, the health ministry said.

The ministry, in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and AIIMS, New Delhi, held a virtual conclave with private hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment.

Hospitals were also asked to ensure seamless admission of patients. The importance of evidence-based treatment protocols and reducing heterogeneity in treatment of COVID-19 patients was also underscored, it said. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan inaugurated the virtual conference.

“He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure that COVID-19 patients must not be denied beds and must be provided prompt treatment,” the health ministry said. “The collective goal must be to have a health system that is available, affordable and accessible to all. He highlighted that the aim of the Centre along with the states and Union Territories is to achieve a mortality rate of less than one per cent,” the ministry said.

The conclave was organised to provide a platform for discussion on clinical protocols and best practices in COVID-19 management towards reducing avoidable deaths.

According to the ministry, while COVID-19 has posed unprecedented challenges to the country’s healthcare systems, there have been proactive responses from the government as well as the private industry. “The conclave was organised to share the best practices and effective treatment modules being implemented by the public and private sector hospitals in the country.”

The health ministry also encouraged the hospital representatives to share their key concerns and challenges being faced while managing COVID-19 in their facilities.

(With agency inputs)