Don’t deploy Indian sailors on ships passing through Hormuz: Centre’s new advisory to shipping companies as tensions continue in the Middle East

The advisory was issued as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East after recent attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/dont-deploy-indian-sailors-on-ships-passing-through-hormuz-centres-new-advisory-to-shipping-companies-as-tensions-continue-in-the-middle-east-8475560/ Copy

Don't deploy Indian sailors on ships passing through Hormuz: Centre's new advisory to shipping companies as tensions continue in the Middle East

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has advised shipping companies not to assign Indian seafarers to ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, citing growing security concerns in the region.

In a post on X, the maritime regulator said the advisory has been issued because of the worsening situation in the Gulf. The move is aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of Indian crew members working on commercial vessels.

The advisory comes as several merchant ships have reportedly come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.

“In view of the rising security risks in the Gulf region, the DGMA has directed ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies not to deploy Indian seafarers on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders,” the regulator said.

The DGMA has instructed all concerned stakeholders not to deploy Indian seafarers on ships that are scheduled to pass through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.

The regulator has also asked shipping companies to remain on high alert across the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters. It advised them to closely follow all navigation alerts and security updates and strictly comply with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

The advisory further said that in case of any emergency, ship operators should immediately contact the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and the DG Communication Centre (MMDAC) for assistance and to report the incident.

The advisory was issued as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East after recent attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran targeted two UAE-flagged vessels — MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa — claiming they had ignored repeated navigation warnings and were involved in “illegal activities.”

India strongly condemned the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of two Indian seafarers.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, with nearly 20% of global oil supplies passing through it before the conflict intensified earlier this year. Any disruption in the waterway can have a major impact on global energy supplies and trade.