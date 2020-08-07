New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who participated in the August 5 bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has categorically ruled out going to the inauguration of the mosque in the temple town, saying that while as a Chief Minister he has no problems with any religion, he cannot go to a mosque as a ‘Yogi’ and ‘as a Hindu’. Also Read - PM Modi Mistakenly Calls UP CM as 'Aditya Yoginath' Instead of Yogi Adityanath, Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter | Watch

CM Yogi made these remarks in an interview to ABP News. In November 2019, while paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple, the Supreme Court had directed that an alternate five acres of land be given to the Muslim side to construct the mosque. The formerly-disputed land, on which the Babri Mosque stood, has been given for the temple.

Speaking in the interview, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "See, if you ask me as a Chief Minister, I have no issues with any religion or community. However, if invited as a 'Yogi', I will definitely not go there (mosque)".

He further remarked that as a Hindu, he had a right to live according to his religion’s method of worship. The Chief Minister also said that he was a not a party to the construction of the mosque, remarking, “That’s why no one will call me and I, too, don’t want to go”.

“I know that I won’t get any such invitation”, he added.

Notably, the remarks come in the wake of controversy triggered by both CM Yogi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the groundbreaking ceremony. Critics argue that while they could attend the event in personal capacity, they shouldn’t do so by virtue of holding constitutional positions, which, the critics argued, meant that they couldn’t be ‘partisan’ towards a particular religion.

Or, the critics said, both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister should also attend the inauguration of the mosque, whenever it takes place.