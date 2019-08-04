New Delhi: Ahead of Eid al-Adha, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member maulana KR Firangi Mahali urged all Muslims to celebrate the festival responsibly by sacrificing animals that have not been prohibited by the government.

Speaking to news agency ANI, maulana Firangi said, “I appeal to all the Muslims that on Eid al-Adha, like every year, this year too, the life of only those animals should be sacrificed on which there’s no prohibition by government.”

He added that animal sacrifice must not be done on roads keeping in mind the sensitivities of other communities. “Sacrifice can be done inside a house or a madrasa so that other communities do not face any problem. No photos of animal sacrifice should be clicked or shared on social media,” he appealed.

Eid al-Adha which is also popularly known as Bakr Eid or Eid-ul-Zuha is celebrated in the month of Zil Hajj with much fanfare by the Muslim community all across the globe as it comes nearly two months after the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the one which arrives after the holy month of Ramazan.

The festival is celebrated across the world with different names. In Urdu and Hindi languages, Eid al-Adha is called Bakr-Eid. In Uzbekistan, Eid al-Adha is celebrated as Qurbon Hayiti. In Bangladesh, it is called Idul Azha. In Bengali, it is called Kurbanir Id. In Egypt, Eid al-Adha is celebrated as Id ul Baqarah.