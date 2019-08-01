New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, at a party meeting, turned down a suggestion that she assume the role of the party president, given that her brother Rahul had earlier reiterated that he did not want anyone from Gandhi family to take on the role, HT reported.

Notably, many Congress leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier voiced in favour of Priyanka Gandhi leading the party.

This morning, a meeting was called to discuss the preparations for the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi which is celebrated on August 20. It was then the suggestion that Priyanka Gandhi take over the role of the party’s top leadership role was brought up by a Congress leader, the leading news daily reported.

“Don’t drag me into this,” HT quoted Priyanka giving a firm reply.

With the Congress facing uncertainty after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as party chief, voices within are growing in favour of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading the party in these critical times.

The Congress is yet to decide on its new president after Rahul Gandhi made his resignation public, taking moral responsibility for the party’s Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Gandhi, during the crucial meeting of the Congres Working Committee on May 25 where he quit as party chief, had made it clear that the grand old party should find a new president other than anyone from the Gandhi family. He had also rejected demands from senior party members for making Priyanka Gandhi as party chief.